Ebonyi Chief of Staff demoted, others redeployed as Umahi reshuffles cabinet

Chief of Staff to Ebonyi State government, Dr Emmanuel Offor Okorie has been demoted to the position of Chairman, Ebonyi State Broadcasting Commission (EBBC) by Governor David Umahi.

The Secretary to the state government and coordinating Commissioner, Dr Kenneth Ugbala, disclosed on Monday night in a statement.

According to Ugbala, the redeployed cabinets are expected to handover on or before July 1.

The statement reads: “His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State Engr. Dr David Nweze Umahi FNSE, FNATE has approved a cabinet reshuffle and redeployment as follows:

1. Chief Dr Emmanuel Offor Okorie – Chief of Staff now Chairman EBBC Board.

2. Chief Mrs Chinwe Okah – Commissioner for Budget and Planning now Commissioner for Market Development and Management.

3. Prof. Ogbonnaya Chukwu – Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development now Commissioner for Commerce and Industry.

4. Chief Moses Oshibe – Commissioner for Lands and Survey now Commissioner for Ricemils Development.

5. Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji – Commissioner for Information and State Orientation and Ag. Commissioner for Human Capital Dev. And Monitoring now Commissioner for Information and State Orientation only.

6. Chief Emmanuel Uguru – Commissioner for Environment now Commissioner for Lands and Survey.

7. Comr. Jonah Egba – Commissioner for Solid Mineral Development now Commissioner for Environment.

8. Chief Donatus Njoku – Commissioner for Commerce and Industry now Commissioner for Solid Mineral Development.

9. Mrs Mojibade Ekuma – SA- Finance now Acting Accountant General.

10. Mr Emeka C. Nwankwo – SA-ICT now SA-Finance and ICT.

11. Mrs Chinyere Udoka – SA-Women Affairs (Central) now SA-Capital City.

12. Princess Francisca Okeke – SA-Women Affairs (South) now SA – Market Lot 1.

13. Emeka Kenan Ofoke –SA-Market now SA-Market Lot 2.

14. Chukwuma S. Ofoke – SA-Housing now SA-Market Lot 3.

15. Philip Eworo – SA-Purvalization Plant now SA-Market Lot 4.

16. Mrs Nwakaego Nworie – Executive Assistant now SA-Market Lot 5.

17. Dr Mrs Queen Elizabeth Agwu – Permanent Secretary UBEB now Acting Chief of Staff.

18. Mrs Christaina O. Ukwuta – Accountant General now Permanent Secretary UBEB and Internal Revenue Services.

19. Moses O. Agama – Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance and Economic Development now Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance and Economic Development in-charge of Admin, Accounts, Salaries, Pensions and Returns.

20. Mrs Patricia Okorie – Permanent Secretary Ministry of Budget and Planning now Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance and Economic Development in-charge of Budget, Audit, Debt Management Office (DMO) and SFTAS.

21. Patience Offor Okorie – SA – Welfare, Her Excellency’s Office.

22. Dr. Chinyere Elom – SSA – Special Education / King David Academy now SSA – Special Project.

23. Hon. Valentine Okike – SSA Housing now SSA – Shopping Mall Management.

All handing over and taking-over are to be completed on or before 1st July 2020.

“Former SSA Special Education/ King David Academy is directed to hand over all government properties as it concern King David Academy to Secretary to the State Government / Coordinating Commissioner before the close of work on 30th June 2020,” it added.

“The reshuffle/redeployment and appointment are with effect from 1st July 2020”.

