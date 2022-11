I have a hernia in my right groin which the doctor wants to operate. However, I am afraid of surgery. Kindly let me know if there is another way to treat the hernia without surgery.

Justus (by SMS)

Even though, there are many suggestions on how to treat hernias, surgery still remains the best method. When carried out by a competent doctor, the procedure is harmless and very effective.

