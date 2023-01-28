Supporters stage walk for Delta SDP guber candidate

“I can see that he is a truthful person, from the manifesto that I have heard, I believe that he is capable”

Scores of supporters of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta have trooped out on a solidarity walk for the governorship candidate in the forthcoming general election, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi and all SDP candidates, from the House of Representatives to the State House of Assembly.

The highlight of the walk was the adoption of the former Minister of State for Education as the sole governorship candidate with capacity to deliver on his electioneering promises at Ekwerigbe Primary School, Ozoro.

The supporters, who were chanting various solidarity songs, took off from Adaigho Foundation Gospel Crusader Church and ended at the venue of the campaign where party members and their huge crowd of supporters pledged their support for the SDP standard bearer and candidates of the party in Isoko nation.

The Ozoro indigenes said since its existence, no governorship candidate had spoken so passionately about his developmental plans for them as displayed by the biggest private investor in the state.

At Ekwerigbe Primary School, Gbagi, a former Chairman, Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, addressed the crowd, commending them for showing love to the party and assuring them of the developmental programmes his administration would bring to Ozoro nation.

He called on the people of Ozoro to vote for all the party’s candidates, from the president to the State House of Assembly, noting that the excited crowd had shown that the people were truly yearning for positive change and not listening to concocted stories.

The campaign trail moved from Ekwerigbe Primary School to First Guaranty Petroleum and Gas Limited, a fuel station for Gbagi’s free fuel distribution to transporters where they vowed to mobilize votes for the governorship candidate, Olorogun Gbagi, in the 2023 general elections.

Expressing his gratitude for the free fuel distribution, Mr. Emeza Destiny, said: “I am very happy, but not because of the fuel that Gbagi gave us. I am happy because I believe that he is somebody that will do what he says he will do.

“I can see that he is a truthful person, from the manifesto that I have heard, I believe that he is capable. From the grassroots, they are trying and I am ready to canvass for them.





“I have lived in Warri, before, Gbagi, is a good man. We need positive changes and I pray that God will give Gbagi, victory.

“I am happy based on the manifestos of the SDP governorship candidate. I am not just happy about the fuel but I am happy that what he says, I can do it. I am not a member of any political party, but I am supporting Gbagi, he stressed.