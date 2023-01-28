Ondo lawmaker enrols over 700 constituents for NHIS

The insurance scheme, according to the lawmaker is aimed at providing access to…

The lawmaker representing Ondo West/East Federal Constituency, Hon. Abiola Makinde has enrolled over 700 people from the area into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The insurance scheme, according to the lawmaker is aimed at providing access to quality healthcare to his constituents at no cost.

Makinde explained that the scheme covered healthcare relating to outpatient care, preventive care, dental care, annual checkups, hospital care up to 21 days in a year

He said the medical scheme also includes the maternity care throughout all stages of pregnancy which also applies to stillbirths and premature childbirth among others.

Speaking at Oba Adesanoye Civic Centre, Makinde urged his constituents to take advantage of the initiative, while he reiterated his efforts towards improving the general health and healthcare provisions for his people.

ALSO READ: Bello, Buni pay condolence visit to Gov Sule over son’s death

Makinde who is seeking reelection into the green chamber, doubles as Deputy-Chairman, House Committee on Federal Character, and in tandem with his wife, Dr Rhoda Makinde’s NGO, DROMI, has been providing monthly medical interventions in selected communities for over seven years, coupled with the hosted medical outreaches and also held “Kaso Layo”, a program meant to cater for the medical needs of pregnant women in the constituency.

The Deputy General Manager, Formal Sector Department National Health Insurance Authority, Dr Kapoona Eteng, encouraged members of the public to use the opportunity to access healthcare provided by the Federal Government and also enlightened them on how it could be accessed, its duration and also NHIS accredited hospitals that they can visit in their locality.