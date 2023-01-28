Osun Tribunal: PDP blasts panel Chairman over derogatory remarks on Adeleke

“he (panel chairman) should have disguised and exercised some restraints by expunging the foul languages obviously written for him in local parlance of Buga lyrics to disrespect an elected governor”

Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday blasted the Chairman of the Osun Election Petition tribunal, Mr Tertse Kume for using foul language and derogatory words on the personality of Senator Ademola Adeleke while delivering his judgement on the state governorship election on Friday.

The party in a press conference by its chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle in Osogbo, wondered why, the tribunal chairman could have “demonstrated in his side of the stalemate with his choice of words which we considered unethical, disrespectful and unbecoming of a judicial officer of such standing”.

“Even if the judgement was way billed to him as we suspected by his petitioner collaborators, he should have disguised and exercised some restraints by expunging the foul languages obviously written for him in local parlance of Buga lyrics to disrespect an elected governor. He shouldn’t have gone so low.

“This is more so, when he’s expected not to be too carried away or in the least, to be aware that his warped position was a mere starting point in the legal tussle in this context as provided in our extant laws.

“For us as a party, we understand the desperation of those behind the jankara judgement. We understand the trap they tried to set against the BVAS innovation in our electoral system. We understand the desperation goes beyond the Osun election or Governor Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke.

“Our party had always suspected Mr Tertse Kume’s conduct in the course of hearing of the petition. Most times, the Benue State-born controversial arbiter would get lost and get himself overwhelmed with his biased tendencies and enter the role of lead counsel to the petitioner, arguing points for them like a hired mercenary, even when it was obvious the hired counsels for the petitioner had lost their way.

“This reckless abuse of privilege got to a head when Mr Tetse had to step down after hearing twice for the APC lead counsel to adjust and regain himself when the latter got lost in traffic of trying to adumbrate white as black in their final written address.

“The evil plot is ultimately against the coming general election where in their usual fraudulent habit, millions of voter cards have either been cloned, registered with ghost names and are being made ready to be deployed especially for the presidential election, in which they could smell their total rejection far ahead of time.

“In this wise and .in their fraudulent anticipation, the use of BVAS machine must be discredited and rendered impotent ahead of their planned invasion of the electoral field with their fraudulent antics. However, ladies and gentlemen, this is a battle they cannot win.

“The experience in Osun calls for eternal vigilance of Nigerians. Nigerians from far and near must be vigilant because the poll robbers are not resting and are not even hiding it. They are on the streets boasting already with their trade to circumvent the process against popular choice of Nigerians. This we must all fight or the nation is doomed in their hands,” the PDP chairman stated.