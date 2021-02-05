Strike: Don’t come to work from Monday ― UNILAG SSANU, NASU tell members

In compliance with the directive from the national body, the non-academic staff unions of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka branch, have directed all their members to stay off duties from next Monday.

The leadership of the unions under the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Senior Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) of the university, Messers Sola Sowunmi and Kehinde Ajibade respectively, gave the directive at a joint congress held on campus, on Friday.

According to them, all members of SSANU and NASU in public universities nationwide are expected to proceed on indefinite, total and comprehensive industrial action from 12 midnight today, Friday and we in UNILAG will join our colleagues for the strike.

They said but because the commencement of the strike fell on a weekend when ordinarily they suppose not to be at work, the strike would be effective in the real sense from Monday.

They restated that their grouse with the Federal Government still bothered on the non-implementation of the agreement which it reached with the union in more than one occasion.

They listed some of their demands to include non-payment of accumulated arrears of Earned allowance, non-payment of national minimum wage arrears, mutilation of their salaries since integrated into IPPIS and so forth.

They said as at when the national leadership of their joint unions met with the Federal Government representatives led by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, only 20 per cent of their demands including constitution of visitation panel to the universities were met so far.

They said they have reviewed is was not augur well to them to remain on their duty posts and would therefore comply totally with the indefinite strike directive.

“So, we are not expected to come back to work until at least 80 per cent of our demands are met by the government,” Mr Ajibade stressed, adding that the leaders are ready to enforce compliance.

