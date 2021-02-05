Police arrest 71 suspected criminals in Edo

A total of 71 criminals have been arrested by the Edo State Police Command in the last three weeks, the new Commissioner of Police, Mr Phillip Ogbadu has disclosed.

Ogbadu who spoke in Benin yesterday while parading the suspects gave the breakdown as 26 cultists, 17 armed robbers, 11 kidnappers, three ritualists, one rapist and six murderers amongst others.

Besides, the commissioner of police said that 12 different types of guns and a large quantity of ammunition were also seized from the suspected hoodlums.

He said that eight murder suspects were killed while two kidnapped victims were released by the police.

The Edo State Police boss added that bush combing patrols are also ongoing in the state while town hall Stakeholders Meetings have commenced and will be regularly held to review the security situations in the state.

According to him, the engagement of community members in accordance with the community policing philosophy of the Inspector General of Police and intelligence-led policing will be encouraged.

Ogbadu said that the command has started and will continue to work towards boosting the morale of its personnel, improve their performance and building public confidence towards the police with a view to getting credible information that will aid policing.

He said that he has visited all security agencies in a bid to strengthen synergy among security agencies so as to foster inter-agency collaboration.

He said: “The concept of Community Policing as adopted by the Inspector General of Police is being injected in policing the state, strategic stakeholders are carried along to play security advisory roles.

“Support of the people is critical for by shortage of manpower the command is liaising with Vigilante groups in policing the state.”

