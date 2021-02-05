FiamWifi, Ikoyi Obalende LCDA launch community WiFi network

FiamWifi and Ikoyi Obalende LCDA have launched a community WiFi network in Ikoyi, Obalende Local Council Development Agency (LCDA).

Commenting on the partnership the Executive Chairman of Ikoyi Obalende LCDA, Hon Faud Atanda-Lawal said: “We are pleased to partner with Fiam WiFi to provide a community WiFi network in Ikoyi Obalende LCDA, WiFi hotspots will be installed in Obalende, Ijeh Market and Dolphin High Rise.

“This further drives my administration’s successes in our 5 focus areas of the UN’s SDG particularly Target 9c to significantly increase access to ICT and provide universal and affordable access to the internet.”

Mr Akin Marinho, Founder & CEO of FiamWiFi also added that “with millions of Nigerians priced out of the data market by incumbent operators we are pleased to partner with Ikoyi Obalende LCDA to provide a free and paid for service of internet to the residents of the area, we believe that with our pricing that is clear simple and transparent at N200 for 1GB of data without validity or expiration period, we are providing affordable access to the internet.”

