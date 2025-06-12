Mauritius President, Fashola, Soludo, others meet on strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions

The Platform Africa Symposium, organised by the Covenant Nation, brought together notable figures to discuss ways to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

The President of Mauritius, Ameenah Gurib-Fatim, Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, former Minister Raji Fashola, and Professor Attahiru Jega shared their insights on various aspects of democracy and how to strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

Mauritius President Ameenah Gurib-Fatim emphasised the need for universities to train students for future challenges, focusing on inclusive education that fosters critical thinking.

“A university should be training students for the challenges in the future. They must look beyond employability. Sound education can transform our continent. Our collective task is to shape the future.”

Governor Charles Soludo suggested that Nigeria’s leadership issue should be solved through mass involvement and intentional social reengineering.

“We must solve it through mass involvement and intentional social reengineering. We must deliberately create a critical mass of new Nigerians who believe in her and are ready, if necessary, to die for her.”

Former Minister Raji Fashola highlighted the importance of law and order in national development, citing the loss of 4,800 lives to avoidable and preventable road accidents on federal roads.

“One example of how law and order impacts development is that it costs lives. People die in avoidable and preventable road accidents.”

Professor Attahiru Jega called for improvements to the Electoral Act, making electronic transmission of results mandatory.

“There is a need for an increase in the use of technology in elections for transparency and accountability. For instance, there is a need to improve the Electoral Act of 2022 to make the electronic transmission of results mandatory.”

The Convener of The Platform Africa, Pastor Poju Oyemade, reflected on June 12, reminding Nigerians of the lives lost for democracy to stand.

“We do remember today that there are several people in the country who laid their lives for this democracy to stand. Many gave up their freedom, businesses, families, and some gave up their own lives.“