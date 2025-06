Democracy Day: Nigeria on edge of dangerous dictatorship, Atiku tackles Tinubu

Atiku, who stated this in his 2025 Democracy Day message, also said what Nigerians are witnessing in the last two years is not governance but a conquest.

According to him, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its federal government now govern with the unmistakable intent to dominate, subdue, and silence.

He recalled that thirty-two years ago, Nigeria stood on the cusp of greatness, saying the winds of democratic change were sweeping through Africa, and all eyes turned to Nigeria with hope — hope that Nigeria would rise as a beacon of liberty, justice, and self-determination.

Abubakar, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer that lost the presidential election to Tinubu in 2023 and Vice President of Nigeria from 1999–2007, insisted that those who laid down their lives for the enthronement of democratic governance did not do so for Nigerians to groan under the yoke of authoritarianism and economic suffocation.

He said: “I was privileged to be an active participant in that defining chapter, which culminated in a historic election that captured the imagination of the world and reshaped our political destiny.

“It was a moment of great promise — and great sacrifice. The political class made painful compromises, but it was the Nigerian people who bore the heaviest burden. They yearned for a new democratic order, and many paid dearly for it.

“I, too, made my fair share of sacrifices, most notably setting aside my own presidential ambition in deference to the late Chief MKO Abiola — a gesture made in faith and fidelity to a higher national cause.

“But others gave far more. The late Alhaja Kudirat Abiola, Tafida Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, Alfred Rewane — these brave souls gave their lives in pursuit of a freer Nigeria. Their memories are etched into our national conscience and must never be forgotten.

“The gains of June 12 were hard-won. But sadly, the democratic promise that blossomed in 1999 is being steadily dismantled before our very eyes.

“Today, Nigeria teeters on the edge of a dangerous precipice — a creeping one-party dictatorship is replacing the democratic order we bled for.

“Those who laid down their lives did not do so for Nigerians to groan under the yoke of authoritarianism and economic suffocation.

“The ruling party and its federal government now govern with the unmistakable intent to dominate, subdue, and silence.

“Their tactics are not subtle. Opposition voices are being systematically erased. Contracts for multi-billion-naira infrastructure are funnelled to cronies and family associates of the president.

“National institutions, once symbols of unity, are being brazenly renamed in honour of a sitting president — as though the country were a private estate,” Abubakar stated.

He stated further: “What we are witnessing is not governance — it is conquest. This government represents the lowest ebb in our democratic journey. Institutions have been weaponised. Policies are crafted not to empower the people but to entrench fear, obedience, and control.

“The common Nigerian has been abandoned at the altar of elite comfort. And make no mistake: this is the antithesis of everything June 12 stands for.

“We are again at a historic threshold. Nigeria must choose: the path of democratic renewal or the dark alley of despotism,” he said.

The former Vice President therefore appealed to Nigerians to support the effort of the coalition to wrest power from the APC, saying the ongoing effort to build a broad, united opposition front is not about power for power’s sake.

“It is a moral imperative. It is about defending the legacy of June 12. It is about ensuring that no one — no matter how powerful — is allowed to privatise the state and reduce the people to pawns in their political chess game.

“It is about reclaiming Nigeria for Nigerians and safeguarding the future of generations unborn.

“This is not just a political contest; it is a moral crusade. A struggle to liberate our economy, our democracy, and our dignity from the grip of authoritarian forces. And like every righteous struggle, it demands courage, clarity, and collective resolve.

“As long as oppression thrives, June 12 lives on — not just as memory, but as movement. The time to rise is now,” Abubakar stated.

