The Niger State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu a Former Governor of the state, against interfering in the affairs of the party adding that the damage he did to the state is yet to be reconstructed.

Ahmed Khalil who is a Public Affairs Commentator, and resident in Minna said in a statement made available to Journalists over the weekend in Minna that the former Governor has no moral justification to criticize the administration of his successor, Senator Abubakar Sani Bello, who is currently serving as senator reprsenting Niger North Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Ahmed Khalil noted that the administration that Babangida Aliyu allegedly referred to, as a waste has constructed well over 100 intra-city roads, intervened in many federal roads to ameliorate the suffering of the people, as well as embarked on school contruction.

According to him, “We are quick to remind the Chief Servant on the whereabouts of Ecological funds, Sure-P remittance for local government councils, the 7.5 per cent contributory pension deduction for local government workers and teachers and many others.

“His opinion certainly, but one thing about opinions is that it is always subjective, everyone has a standpoint, and the subjectivity of your opinion slaves to it, whether you think it negative or positive, it never should matter to anyone but you the maker of such”, said Ahmed Rufai Khalil.

