Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti, has revealed that following his release from Panti Police custody, he renovated some facilities, including the toilet in the cell, adding that Marlian record label boss, Naira Marley, and others who might end up there would benefit from his charitable work.

Tribune Online reports that Seun Kuti was arrested following an incident where he was captured on camera slapping a police officer.

Speaking about the things he did after leaving prison, he said: “Some things I did that I didn’t announce, but it’s important for me to talk about them here. It could be you tomorrow. When I left the Panti cell, do you know the first thing I did when I got home?

“I gave my people money to renovate that cell, to change the toilet, shower, and paint the walls. I paid for it out of my pocket because I realized I could end up back there tomorrow.”

“At least, Naira (Naira Marley) can enjoy my charity there.”

Recall Naira Marley and popular show promoter, Sam Larry, are currently held in custody over allegations in connection to the death of Nigerian artiste, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE