Stop calling my daughter ‘Duduke’, Simi warns fans

Nigerian singer and songwriter Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has urged fans to stop referring to her daughter, Adejare, as “Duduke.”

In a recent chat with media personality VJ Adams, Simi clarified that Duduke was simply the title of a song she released in 2020 while expecting her first child with her husband, fellow music star Adekunle Gold.

Following the birth of their daughter in May 2020, many fans began calling the child “Duduke,” inspired by the hit track. However, Simi expressed discomfort with the nickname, stressing that it was never intended to be her daughter’s name.

“People call my daughter Duduke, which I don’t like. That’s not her name. It doesn’t even mean anything,” she said. “Had it meant something good, I would have allowed it. But it’s just a beat, duduke, duduke. That was what I meant—my heart beats like a drum.”

While acknowledging that fans have good intentions, Simi urged them to respect her daughter’s real name, Adejare.

“Stop calling my child Duduke. But you know what? I get it, it’s coming from a good place, so I try not to react,” she added.

Simi and Adekunle Gold recently marked their sixth wedding anniversary and have continued to keep their family life relatively private despite their fame.

