Ishola Michael
Gombe ACReSAL plants 200 seedlings at Northeastern varsity to combat climate change

In a renewed push for environmental sustainability, the Gombe State Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project has planted 200 Black Currant (Ribes nigrum) seedlings at the entrance of Northeastern University, Gombe.

Speaking at the event, Vice-Chancellor of Northeastern University, Gombe, Prof. Yusuph Yahaya Amuda, praised the state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, and the ACReSAL team for their commitment to environmental preservation.

He emphasised that beyond fostering climate resilience, the project enhances the university’s landscape and instils environmental consciousness in students and the broader community.

Prof. Yusuph Yahaya assured that the newly planted trees would be carefully nurtured and protected.

Gombe State ACReSAL Project Coordinator, Dr Sani Adamu Jauro, described the initiative as a strategic step towards sustainable development.

He stated that the initiative is part of broader ecological restoration efforts by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s administration, aimed at mitigating climate change and promoting green investment in the state.

Dr Sani Adamu revealed plans to extend the tree-planting project from the Gombe city gate to the airport, underscoring the administration’s dedication to combating climate change through proactive measures.

The ACReSAL project continues to spearhead environmental conservation efforts, reinforcing its mission to “green the environment and save lives.”

