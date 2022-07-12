Stop asking senators, Reps members’ assistance to influence posting, redeployment, NASS management warns staff

Authorities of the National Assembly have warned all the staff to desist from soliciting assistance from Senators and members of the House of Representatives for posting and redeployment.

The first warning notice titled: ‘Posting/Redeployment of Staff’ was issued via an Internal Circular dated 1st July 2022 signed by the Secretary, Human Resources and Staff Development, Mr Abiodun Suraju Oladoyin.

“The management of the National Assembly has observed with great concern over staff members soliciting assistance from legislators to influence their posting/redeployment to and from different directorates of their choice.

“Consequently, staff are advised to strictly abide by Public Service Rules, PSR 030427 which state that ‘no officer shall seek the influence of prominent persons or any other for ensuring the due consideration of his/her claims in matters connected with discipline or with a view to obtaining consideration for appointment, transfer, promotion or posting.’

“Staff are to note that failure to adhere to this advice will henceforth be meted with appropriate sanctions. Please be guided,” the circular read.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

In the bid to ensure adequate publicity and compliance, a copy of the internal circular was sent to the Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly; Clerk of the Senate; Clerk of the House of Representatives; All Secretaries; Deputy Clerk of the Senate; Deputy Clerk of the House of Representatives; All Directors and all the Staff.

In compliance with the earlier directive, another internal memo titled: ‘Re-posting/Redeployment of staff addressed to ‘All Staff of House of Representatives was issued by Director, Management Services, Mr Woko Young, on the 5th July 2022.

“Please find below, a self-explanatory Circular dated Friday, 1st July 2022 on the above subject matters for your attention.

“All staff are required to strictly comply with the directive.”