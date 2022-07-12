NPC commences trial census in Anambra

In preparation for the first fully digital census in 2023, the National Population Commission (NPC), will commence its trial census on Wednesday, in Anambra State.

Briefing journalists at the Commission’s Conference Hall Awka, on Tuesday, the Federal Commissioner, representing Anambra State, Mr Chidi Ezeoke, said the exercise will take place in all the seven designated towns; Akwukwu, Akwa-Etiti, Alor, Nnokwa, Nobi, Oba and Ojoto in Idemili South local government area of the state.

He said the exercise was another key preparatory activity for the main census slated for April 2023.

Ezeoke, disclosed that the commission has trained 1,146 enumerators and local government supervisors to conduct the exercise in the above-mentioned local government area of the state.

The Commissioner noted that the trial would be conducted in all the 7,718 selected Enumeration Areas across the country to test run suitability and readiness for the actual census in 2023.

He explain that the exercise would avail the commission of opportunity to test all aspects of census operations, from planning to implementation, logistics arrangement and management, questionnaire design and format, training procedures, fieldwork operations, publicity, payment system, data processing, data tabulation and analysis.

“The trial census which is also known as the “census dress rehearsal” is another key preparatory activity for the census. It is a process in which all census operations are tested in a detailed and comprehensive manner. This takes place as a matter of best practice about a year before the actual census date, to assess the scenario that may be presented during the main census.’’

He added that the cooperation and support of the stakeholders and the general public are vital for the successful conduct of the trial census and that the Commission under the chairmanship of Honourable Nasir Isa Kwarra, has put in place elaborate arrangements for Advocacy and Publicity.

The State Coordinator, Trial Census, Mr Folami Muka, the State Director, NPC, Dr Joachim Ulasi and staff of the Commission were present during the media briefing.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

trial census in Anambra…