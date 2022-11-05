Still on coffee

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
I just learnt that a new evidence has confirmed that coffee is very good for the heart and that coffee drinkers live long. How true is this?

Prince (by SMS)

 

According to new research, drinking 2 to 3 daily cups of coffee, including ground, instant, or decaffeinated coffee, is associated with significant reductions in new cardiovascular disease (CVD) and mortality, compared with avoiding coffee. While the experts do not ask doctors to start prescribing coffee to patients, they are of the opinion that for the majority who like coffee, they can be encouraged to take a few cups daily. Having said this, it still important for you to discuss with your doctor in order to ascertain whether or not the medical condition that precluded you from drinking coffee is still relevant.

