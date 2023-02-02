Pakam Technology Limited has launched an improved version of its application aimed at improving how waste is addressed, managed or recycled.

The application will also educate households on waste disposal.

Pakam recycling (Earn as you trash), which was launched in 2021, has expanded its business portfolio to include Pakam waste collection (Pay as you trash) and Pakam smart enforcement.

At the unveiling of Pakam 2.0 which held in Lagos, the recycling software said it focuses on Edu-tech, Fin-tech, Telco & Media, Insure-tech, Unified live reporting, and informal sector interface.

According to the CEO, Pakam Technology Limited, Adeleye Odubumi, the recycling application will continue to improve and accommodate innovation.

He said: “We are thrilled to share with you the new and improved features of our product, which we believe will revolutionise the way you interact, not just with technology but with our waste.

“Our goal is to make our product intuitive and easy to use, so you can focus on what’s important – your business. We have also made significant improvements to our ecosystem integrations, enabling you to seamlessly connect with fin-tech, edu-tech, Telcom, geo-spatial, insurtech, USSD, and logistics industries.”

He further commended the Director General of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Ibrahim Odumboni; Amaka, Arese and Ibukun of Coca-Cola; Victor Afolabi; FBRA, EPRON and many other partners for their significant contributions to the remodelling of Pakam’s software.

Speaking on how Pakam 2.0 would improve waste management in Lagos, Odumboni said: “When it comes to solid waste, between 15 and 21 per cent of our waste is recyclable. So, if we can take that away from what we dispose, it will reduce the burden on our dump sites, improve our climate goal and create more jobs, and that is why we are calling on everyone to separate their waste, recycle and use latest technologies to improve that.