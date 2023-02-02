THE Niger State Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Hannatu Jubril Salihu, has reaffirmed the commitment of the state government to the provision of quality and all-inclusive education to the citizens of the state.

She said this in a statement to commemorate this year’s International Day of Education in the state.

Salihu disclosed that the state government had placed priority on the provision of quality education and encouragement of the girl-child education for gender equality and breaking the cycle of poverty in order to increase enrollment in public schools.

She said the effort was to give out-of-school children the opportunity to acquire formal education and become self-reliant.

She added that Niger State had been consistent in implementing the Universal Basic Education (UBE) programme aimed at achieving unhindered universal access, participation, and completion of basic education by all school age and adolescent boys and girls.

The United Nations general assembly had declared every January 24 the International Day of Education and the theme for this year’s celebration was ‘Invest in People, Prioritise Education.’

According to her, this year’s celebration was centred on the call to “maintain strong political mobilisation around education and chart the course for translating commitments and global initiatives into action.”

She used the medium to call on lovers of education for their support in promoting the use of the ‘Nigeria Learning Passport’ and other innovative approaches that the ministry will be rolling out to ensure that every Niger State child has access to basic and quality learning irrespective of location, gender and family background.