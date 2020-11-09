Stanbic IBTC’s CEO acquires additional shares

STANBIC IBTC has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange that its Chief Executive, Dr. Demola Sogunle, has acquired 970,000 additional units of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc shares.

In line with the Nigerian Stock Exchange policy on insider dealing, the formal disclosure was made by the Company Secretary of the bank, Mr. Chidi Okezie.

According to the disclosure, Demola Sogunle purchased 970,000 additional units of the company’s shares at N46 per units today, the 6th of November, 2020.

This put the consideration for the additional shares bought by Dr. Sogunle at N44.62 million.

In a similar disclosure by the Company Secretary, Stanbic Bank’s Head of Clients Coverage, Mr. Olu Delano, acquired 1,000,000 additional units of shares of the bank in a single transaction worth N46 million yesterday, the 5th of November.

The total consideration for the additional shares purchased by Dr. Demola Sogunle and Mr. Olu Delano is put at N90.6 million.

Stanbic IBTC’s shares currently trade at N46 per share, which is 95.74 per cent higher than its 52-week low of N23.50.

