Stanbic IBTC enlightens customers on online security

Business News
By Tribune Online
Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, held its Cybersecurity webinar recently themed “How Secure Are You Online?”

The virtual session tackled prevailing issues around cyber security as well as answered pertinent questions on the safety of financial transactions online. It also emphasised the importance of cyber security while carrying out financial transactions in general.

The informative session was hosted by Tobi Ayeni, popularly known as Miss Techy, and Abayomi Oluwole, Head, Information Security, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited as the speaker. They enlightened the audience on steps to take to ensure safety while carrying out business transactions in cyberspace.

Abayomi Oluwole, Head, Information Security, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited, said activities on the internet are increasing daily and online activities attract the intrusion of fraudsters, and hackers on the internet, hence the importance to enlighten people on safety while online.

He said, “The internet is a wonderful space, with boundless possibilities. People use it for different purposes, including payments and other business transactions. Therefore, Stanbic IBTC, as a technologically driven institution, recognises the importance of educating people about being security conscious while using the internet for transactions on different platforms.”

“In line with our commitment to keeping our customer’s transactions secure, we always utilise top-notch technological algorithms to verify every financial and business transaction that goes through our channels,” he added.

Oluwole also stated that Stanbic IBTC leverages novel innovation and technology to optimise its products and services with a focus on efficiency and convenience aided by the internet. He urged participants to always ensure that they verify any information before proceeding.

The session highlighted the measures to take to ensure maximum safety and management of their information in cyberspace.

