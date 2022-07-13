My party leadership wants to replace my name, NNPP Rep candidate in Kaduna alleges

The candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for Gabasawa/Doka Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Mohammed Aliyu said there are plans to replace him with another person who lost Primary in another party for the same position.

Just as he vowed to challenge it at any level if that happens eventually.

Aliyu in a statement he issued and personally signed to newsmen in Kaduna on Wednesday said, “I wish to express my candid opinion against the injustice and the wicked action by our party the NNPP leadership both at the national and the state level.

“It would be recalled that we conducted primaries in Kaduna state like other states across the federation and God in his infinite mercy granted me victory as the only candidate that contested for the Federal House of Representatives to represent Gabasawa/Doka Federal constituency and I emerged the winner with all hope to represent the party at the coming general elections in 2023.

“To our great dismay, last night, I received several telephone calls and I was then informed of the nefarious decision of some elements from Abuja that I should be replaced by one Shehu ABG who contested for the same position in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and lost at the Primaries and just decamped to our party.”

He emphasised that Shehu ABG only recently decamped to the NNPP for the purpose of getting the party ticket, stressing that they have been in the party for almost two years now, wondering why someone who lost a primary election in another party is now being imposed on him as the party flag bearer of the party for the position he won the primary election.

“This is against the interests of our party loyalists and the decision is against the rule of law and is capable of frustrating party members to engage in anti-party if not checked.

“At this point, I want to reaffirm my position as the legitimate party flag bearer for Gabasawa/Doka Federal Constituency of Kaduna State and that I have not resigned my position. I also want Nigerians to know that the action is a grand conspiracy to replace legitimate flag bearers with those who lost in other political parties.

“Therefore, I will use both political, legal and other measures to seek redress and to avoid the action. I will not allow injustice to prevail,” he stressed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.My party leadership My party leadership

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.My party leadership My party leadership





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP