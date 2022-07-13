Pastor Adeboye celebrates wife at 74

Latest News
By Adam Mosadioluwa
Pastor Adeboye celebrates wife

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has celebrated his wife, Pastor Foluke Adeboye, on the occasion of her 74th birthday, describing her as a light bearer.

Pastor Adeboye took to the popular social media platform, Twitter, to share beautiful, intimate pictures with his wife and praised her for being an example worthy of emulation.

While pouring encomium on her, the man of God described Pastor Foluke as a light bearer and the originator of the popular “Mummy GO” name.

“There are so many names your children call you, but my favourite school girl, you remain my original Mummy GO, the pioneer of that name, flag bearer of the title and an emblem of all that it represents. Thank you for setting an example that is worthy of emulation,” he tweeted.

“You are not just a woman, you are a system, a portal and a light bearer. On the occasion of your 74th, I pray that my God will elevate you and continue to take you from Glory to Glory in Jesus name. Happy Birthday @pastorfoluadeboye.”

Pastor Adeboye married Foluke Adeboye on December 17, 1967, and they gave birth to four children.

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
Latest News

Buhari greets Pastor Adeboye at 78

Latest News

RCCG ordains 1, 603 full pastors, 50 honorary elders at 66th Convention

Latest News

Youths to hold 76-hour musical concert to celebrate Pastor Adeboye at 76

Latest News

Kogi will witness new thing ―Pastor Adeboye

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More