Pastor Adeboye celebrates wife at 74

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has celebrated his wife, Pastor Foluke Adeboye, on the occasion of her 74th birthday, describing her as a light bearer.

Pastor Adeboye took to the popular social media platform, Twitter, to share beautiful, intimate pictures with his wife and praised her for being an example worthy of emulation.

While pouring encomium on her, the man of God described Pastor Foluke as a light bearer and the originator of the popular “Mummy GO” name.

“There are so many names your children call you, but my favourite school girl, you remain my original Mummy GO, the pioneer of that name, flag bearer of the title and an emblem of all that it represents. Thank you for setting an example that is worthy of emulation,” he tweeted.

“You are not just a woman, you are a system, a portal and a light bearer. On the occasion of your 74th, I pray that my God will elevate you and continue to take you from Glory to Glory in Jesus name. Happy Birthday @pastorfoluadeboye.”

Pastor Adeboye married Foluke Adeboye on December 17, 1967, and they gave birth to four children.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE