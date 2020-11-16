Stanbic IBTC embraces Pension Transfer Window

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers has expressed its enthusiasm towards the official launch of the Retirement Savings Account transfer system, on Monday, while noting that the company is well prepared to welcome new customers.

Eric Fajemisin, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, at a media parley held virtually, on Monday, restated the company’s commitments towards ensuring a healthy retirement, noting that as a leader in the pensions industry, the company had awaited the Transfer Window because of its importance in driving choice and ensuring that customers can demand optimal service delivery and long-term, efficient management of their pension contributions.

He explained that the Transfer Window offered a unique opportunity for contributors in the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) to move from one Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) to another while adding that the window was one aspect of the pension Reform Act 2004, that was amended in 2014 and has now been implemented by the National Pensions Commission (PenCom).

Speaking on the pension manager’s preparedness towards the window, Fajemisin noted that Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers has a strong track record of professional service delivery and take seriously its responsibility to ensure transparency in all its operations, offer easy, efficient and convenient solutions to its over 1.8 million customers and ensure the safety and long-term value of contributors’ funds.

Thus, he explained that the company had proliferated its digital channels to match the need for customers to access financial solutions easily and conveniently.

“We relaunched our mobile app and revamped our website to make it even easier for clients to access information conveniently from whatever location they find themselves. You will agree that such self-service solutions are critical today,” he said.

He added that to meet the needs of some of the clients that would still need to visit physically, for various needs and, the company has optimised its branch offices nationwide to ensure highest hygienic standards are maintained so that customers feel safe and protected when they visit.

He also added that to provide ease during the coronavirus pandemic, the company had created several virtual engagement sessions and financial academies for young professionals, near retirement individuals, retirees and even the children of clients via Financial Fitness, Pre-retirement seminars and New School Money events.

” Our goal is to ensure our clients retire well,” he said.

