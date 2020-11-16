Lagos releases 2020 BECE results

Latest News
By Tunbosun Ogundare - Lagos
BEce exams
The Lagos State Government has released the results of candidates who sat this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the state.
The examination is being conducted by the state Examinations Board for all the junior secondary school students in class 3 in the state for promotion to the senior secondary schools across the local government areas of the state.
The state Ministry of Education announced the release of the results in a statement made available to newsmen by the Assistant Director, Public Affairs Unit of the State Examinations Board, Mr Bakare Fatai, on Monday evening.

Mr Fatai asked principals of public junior secondary schools and their counterparts in private schools whose students sat the exam to visit their respective education district headquarters and the office of the examination board in Iyana-Ipaja area respectively, to collect their students’ results.

