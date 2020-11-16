Lagos releases 2020 BECE results

The Lagos State Government has released the results of candidates who sat this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the state.

The examination is being conducted by the state Examinations Board for all the junior secondary school students in class 3 in the state for promotion to the senior secondary schools across the local government areas of the state.

The state Ministry of Education announced the release of the results in a statement made available to newsmen by the Assistant Director, Public Affairs Unit of the State Examinations Board, Mr Bakare Fatai, on Monday evening.