The leader of the Third Phase Amnesty Programme, Gen. Akogboin Laguayam, and other stakeholders have warned the Federal Government over the delay in taking off the presidential amnesty programme for repented militants in the Niger Delta area, stressing that they could return to creeks.

They also advised that restive Youths who are beneficiaries of the programme could take up arms in frustration at the alleged withholding of the programme’s file.

Laguayam, in a statement, also bemoaned attempts to suppress the rights of the beneficiaries, warning that such could return the area to the dark days of unrest.

He frowned at the alleged double standard in implementing the federal government’s respite policy for the region, as it noted that “Gen.Akogboin Laguayam is the leader of the third phase and deserves all the rights of the presidential amnesty program.

“Government Ekpemepolo A.K.A Tompolo and Kpalas, both of first and second phase leaders respectively, have been enjoying their rights alongside their members without interference.”

It equally urged former president Goodluck Jonathan to wade into the crisis, adding that his pedigree would help address it.

The group, however lamented that despite petitioning security agencies, “the NSA in charge of settling cases of PAP has done nothing and said nothing, let alone replying to any of our memos served to him.”

This is as they cautioned that wrangling among opinion leaders should not be allowed to jeopardize the rights of General Laguayam.

The statement further called on international organizations, including the United Nations, Amnesty International, African Union (OAU), and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), among others, to prevail on the federal government and former President Jonathan to end the 10 years delay of the programme.