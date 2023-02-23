Taiwo Amodu

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has assured Nigerians that he would keep to his electoral promises to work for Nigerians.

Tinubu, in a statement he signed, said the job ahead of him, if elected president, would demand the highest standard of hard work, discipline, focus, determination, and commitment on the part of the next President.

He said, “I pledge solemnly that my Vice-President and I will dedicate ourselves wholeheartedly to working for the greatest good and happiness of the greatest number of Nigerians.

“Senator Shettima and I have outstanding records of high performance in public office as Governors of our states. In Lagos, where I served as Governor for 8 remarkable years, I led a team of talented, hardworking, creative, intelligent, and purposeful people that recalibrated governance and set a new standard in good governance that continues to propel the state to greater growth and development till date. That Lagos State is the 5th largest economy in Africa didn’t happen by chance. It is a product of consistent hard work and creative leadership.

“We seek to demonstrate on national scale that energy and capacity that transformed our states to bring prosperity to all Nigerians.

“Our administration will work to ensure not just a farewell to poverty but also usher in an era of prosperity in our country. To achieve this, we will re-engineer our security architecture to enhance the capacity of our armed forces and security agencies to guarantee the safety of the lives and properties of our people. This will enable our farmers to return fully to their farms with the resultant increase in food production and affordability. We will initiate measures to boost our farmers’ revenue earnings and improve the living standard in our rural areas, home to the vast majority of our people.

“We will task our ingenuity to drastically enhance the country’s revenue-generating capacity to adequately fund and fundamentally improve the quality of social services in education, healthcare and housing, among others. We are determined to ensure that incessant strikes by unions in our public universities become a thing of the past. We will compare facilities and welfare packages in our health sector with the best in the world so that many of those health professionals who have migrated to other lands will be attracted back home.

“Ensuring adequate and uninterrupted electricity will be one of our cardinal priorities. This will help boost the performance of the industrial sector and create jobs on a massive scale for our teeming youths. We shall put in place a robust and virile credit system so that more people can acquire the basics of life such as housing, cars and household equipment and pay gradually. That will have the immediate effect of reducing the motivation to resort to corrupt means of wealth accumulation.

“To fight corruption, we will provide better welfare and motivation to the judiciary to perform its functions with integrity while enhancing the autonomy of the anti-graft agencies and providing them the necessary incentives to make them less vulnerable to corrupt inducement.

“We firmly believe Nigeria is too endowed and blessed for any of our citizens to live in abject poverty. We are a hardworking and talented people destined for greatness. We are determined to offer the visionary and creative leadership to help actualize Nigeria’s immense potentials. We do not delude ourselves that we are supermen with the magic wand to miraculously solve all our country’s problems. But I solemnly pledge the determination to select the best and brightest talents in Nigeria to help our country achieve her manifest destiny for the good of her people and the glory and pride of the black man.

“To help actualize this, I urge you to turn out in large numbers on Saturday to vote for Kashim Shettima and I on the platform of the APC.”.