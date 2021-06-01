Stakeholders, experts outline roadmap for achieving 30% growth in local cloud hosting by 2024

Stakeholders and experts in the Nigerian telecommunications and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry have unveiled a roadmap that could see the nation achieving a 30 per cent growth of local cloud hosting by the year 2024.

The stakeholders, who spoke at the recent Nigeria Information Technology Reporters’ Association’s (NITRA) forum with the theme, “Achieving 30 per cent Growth in Local Cloud Hosting by 2024” noted that it was time that there are so much benefit that Nigeria stands to benefit from local hosting.

The Chief Executive Officer, Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN), Mr Muhammed Rudman, who chaired the event,in his remark said that Nigeria must strive to become the hub for Internet content in Africa not just content consumers.

According to him, local hosting is critical for any country that wishes to develop its internet infrastructure and empower its citizens as well as ensure national data sovereignty.

He disclosed that local hosting in Nigeria will reduce the huge capital flight stressing that the reduction in capital flight will also lead to higher quality of service as local hosting enables websites run about three times faster than those hosting overseas because of ultralow latency.

He added that hosting of content locally will further strengthen the cyber security of the country, as the passing of data between local networks would be within national borders stressing that it would ensure business continuity as Nigeria is dependent on submarine cables when hosting internationally.

Rudman who is also the President of the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) stated that hosting of content locally would help build and develop technical skills to manage data centres in the country.

“It is imperative to host data locally to avoid the complexity of international laws. Once important information is being hosted outside the country, the laws of the land no longer apply.

“Rather, the information and client data hosted abroad are now under the data privacy laws of the country where the data is being hosted.

“With local hosting, organisations and individuals are guaranteed of needed support at the right time, as barriers like time difference and language are no longer an issue”, he said.

The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency(NITDA), Mr. Kashifu Abdullahi, in his remark said that data is a major factor of production but for data to be a source of wealth, it needs to be secured.

“Though, cloud computing offers other services such as Infrastructure as a service, Platform as a service, Software as a service. One of the common cloud computing services is the hosting service.

“Cloud hosting provides the opportunities for 100 per cent resource utilisation as resources are evenly distributed over several server and cost control due to elasticity of services where pricing depends on services consumption. You are 100 per cent in contro,” he said.

Also, in his remark, the Chief Executive Officer of Vintage Confluence, Mr Precious Aire, said that 30 per cent growth in local cloud hosting target of 2024 is achievable.

He said Nigeria can’t afford to ignore prominent issues like this at a time like this when the need for technology-driven innovations have almost become the breadth, or the live wire of business in the global village.

The President of Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON), Mr. Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu, in a goodwill message stated: “there are 11 data centres in Nigeria and the largest are expanding their capacity constantly in anticipation of a growing demand but currently the utilisation of capacity probably sits at below 30 per cent.”

He, therefore, noted that with four certified Tier 3 Constructed Facilities in Nigeria and more on the way, the Africa data centre market is expected to cross $3bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR over 12 per cent.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…