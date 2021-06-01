Ondo govt, FAO train stakeholders, livestock farmers on feedlot system

THE Ondo State government, in collaboration with Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), last week had a three-day training for stakeholders and farmers on the benefits of feedlot operational system.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in his address at the event held in Akure, described the feedlot operational system as a variant of ranching where livestocks are confined for better management and profitability.

The training was organised for corporate bodies, religious organisations, members of the public and individuals with interest in cattle, sheep and goat value chain business.

Akeredolu, represented by the Senior Special Assistant on Agriculture and Agricbusiness, Pastor Akin Olotu, said the training was part of his plans to promote peaceful coexistence among inhabitants of the state.

“Today, our farmers have been driven out of their traditional occupations occasioned by herders’ harassment. Many lives have been lost, many of our women raped and deprived.

“Billions of Naira worth of crops were ravaged and the country has continued to be confronted with constant threat to national security as a result of the activities of the nomadic herders.

“All these put together informed our administration’s decision to lead the campaign to return to the good old days of feedlot operational system of keeping livestock.

“Furthermore, it is an indisputable fact that the culture of moving large herds of cattle from one part of the country to the other in this 21st century is barbaric, antiquated and old-fashioned.

“Therefore, it is with sense of pride that I say that our administration deemed it expedient to revamp and reintroduce ranching with support from the Federal Government,” he said.

Earlier, the representative of the FAO, Mrs Adeola Akinrinola, had said the state government had requested for technical support to transform livestock sector through feedlot operation for farmers.

Akinrinola said the organisation will also support the state government to raise technical capacities of investors in livestock, to conduct a business-oriented livestock production and raise livestocks in efficient use of feed resources.

Olotu, who is also chairman of the Ondo State Agricbusiness Empowerment Centre (OSAEC), speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of the event, said confining animals is the best way of maximising profit.

Olotu said the stress animals, especially herd of cattle, goes through in the normadic ways of rearing them contribute to loss of valuable nutrients and profits.

