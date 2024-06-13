The Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has been commended for his outstanding contributions towards the growth of the nation.

The Igwe-elect of Ogugu Ntu-Egbenese Ancient Kingdom in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, Chief Aloysius Chidozie Ogbonna Jnr. made this known on Thursday in a congratulatory message made available to journalists to commemorate the Speaker’s one year in office.

He stated that Rt. Hon. Abbas’s tenure has been marked by significant legislative achievements and a steadfast commitment to the betterment of the nation.

He highlighted the amendments to laws that have profoundly improved the lives of citizens as a significant display of Rt. Hon. Abbas’s visionary leadership.

He posited that Rt. Hon. Abbas’s guidance in the prompt passage of the budget has ensured that essential government projects and services continue to function without interruption, fostering economic stability and growth.

Citing the ongoing debate on local government autonomy, Chief Ogbonna asserted that it signifies Rt. Hon. Abbas’s total support for grassroots development and governance.

He also praised the House of Representatives for addressing critical issues such as the return to a true federal system of government, cybercrime prohibition, and the amendment of the Police Act, noting that these initiatives reflect a deep commitment to justice, security, and the rule of law.

Chief Ogbonna, lauded Rt. Hon. Abbas for fostering a culture of peaceful coordination and high discipline within parliamentary sittings, resulting in a legislative environment free of rancor and marked by productive dialogue.

He expressed hope for even greater achievements in the future, inspired by Rt. Hon. Abbas’s exemplary leadership and dedication.

