The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has issued a warning to Nigerians about the potential spread of cholera through contaminated water sources.

This alert comes after recent reports of an increase in cholera cases in some states.

Dr Jide Idris, the Director–General of NCDC, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

Cholera is a deadly disease caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, which is associated with poor sanitation and limited access to clean water. The disease can occur when sewage mixes with drinking water supplies, leading to severe health risks.

To prevent cholera, it is essential to have access to safe water, proper sanitation, good hygiene practices, and oral cholera vaccines.

According to the NCDC, between January 1 and June 11, there were 1,141 suspected and 65 confirmed cases of cholera, resulting in 30 deaths, across 30 states. The affected states include Bayelsa, Zamfara, Abia, Cross River, Bauchi, Delta, Katsina, Imo, Nasarawa, and Lagos, which account for 90% of the country’s cholera burden.

Cholera outbreaks have affected 18 countries in Africa over the past two years, resulting in over 6,000 deaths and nearly 350,000 cases since late 2021.

The NCDC is working with state governments and partners to implement measures to control the spread of cholera, including public awareness campaigns, risk communication, active case search, laboratory diagnosis, case management, and provision of response services.

