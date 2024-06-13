Plateau State Governor, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang has been commended for rebuilding and restoring Plateau’s lost glory in the last year of his PDP-led administration.

Comrade Suleiman Adamu Kwalla made a commendation on Thursday at the NUJ Press Center while interacting with journalists in Bauchi.

He said that, “Nigeria is an ethnically diverse country rich in ethnic diversity and diversity of culture, with over 350 different ethnic nationalities and an estimated 400 languages.”

“Government inconsistencies and political manipulation have previously befallen Plateau State, which is known as the Home of Peace and Tourism in the country. As a people who value peace, the Plateau has suffered from the escalation of hatred brought about by the competing religious and ethnic Narratives,” he stressed.

According to him, “Many people both, nationally and internationally admire the state because of its natural resources, rich cultural legacy, and friendly, tranquility atmosphere.”

Suleiman Adamu observed that “Since taking up the position on May 29, 2023, Governor Mutfwang firmly declared to the people wearing blindfolds that the abandoned Plateau project needed to be rescued and rebuilt, and that his electoral victory and subsequent victories at the Supreme Court were a divine summons.”

“Notwithstanding the extraordinary success of former Governor Jang, his successors have not said much in this area. In the midst of the State’s raging insecurity, he arrived extremely well-prepared,” he added.

The concerned citizen of Plateau added that “In spite of the ensuing lawsuits, he never wavered in his resolve to restore the state to its rightful position. In their loud and impassioned prayers, the Plateau people spoke out against those who sought to subvert and control the will of the people. Every Friday, prayers were held at Jos Central Mosque while worship services and song services were concurrently held in churches throughout the Plateau.”

He added that, “This demonstrated that Mutfwang is loved by people from all walks of life, regardless of their political views, religion, or tribe. His catchphrase, “the time is now,” has helped him gain the trust of the populace through interactions with stakeholders and the communities engagements.”

According to him, “A total of 340 energetic youths were trained, 200 trucks of fertiliser were distributed, and he provided them with modern agricultural techniques to increase food sufficiency.” T

He added that “The agriculture sector has been the engine of the state’s economy despite challenges with insecurity. His fortitude, bravery, and tenacity are necessary to harness and skillfully manage the human and natural resources for the burgeoning new Plateau of our founding fathers’ dream.”

“That is the rationale behind his decision to prioritise health and education as pillars of the state’s development. Apart from the distribution of Ambulances and Fire fighting equipment to Jos Airport. He has secured an investment worth 500 million dollars to health sector,” he added.

He stressed further that,”Muslims and Christians coexist peacefully in the Plateau State, a land rich in diversity, history, and civilization. Because of long-standing friendships that went beyond political allegiance and sentiment, Christianity and Islam have coexisted for countless years.”

He also stated that “The public must be made aware that, contrary to what some political commentators have said, Mutfwang is not an ethnic champion. Now, he is being celebrated across religious and tribal divides by those who were politically and religiously coerced during the elections.”

On the insinuation that Caled Mutfwang is against Muslims in the state, he said that, “This was the exclusionary narrative used by political opponents to undermine his personality. It was nothing noteworthy for those with the great vision to see beyond their nose.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE