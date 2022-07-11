Sound Sultan’s posthumous album set to be released

The family of late Olanrewaju Fasasi a.k.a Sound Sultan has decided to drop the last album he was working on, Reality CHQ, with a listening party holding in New York, today, July 11th, 2022.

This was announced in a video by the late singer’s brother, Baba Dee, via an Instagram post.

“We are having the one-year remembrance of Sound Sultan, iconic Nigerian singer and we are having his official listening party for the album, Reality CHQ. This was the album Sound Sultan was working on before he answered the call of the Almighty. This is a very special project.”

It will be recalled that the late musical icon died of throat cancer on Sunday, July 11, 2021, in the US, and he was buried there according to Islamic rites.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend….Sound Sultan’s posthumous

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital….Sound Sultan’s posthumous

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports….Sound Sultan’s posthumous





If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her…Sound Sultan’s posthumous