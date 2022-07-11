2023: We’ll go by the national secretariat’s directives, says Taraba CAN

Taraba State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN),has declared that the All progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu would not enjoy their support as they would go strictly by the national secretariat’s directives.

Rev. Dr Isaiah Jirapye, the state CAN Chairman disclosed this to Tribune Online on Monday in Jalingo while reacting to the choice of Senator Kasim Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

The CAN Chairman expressed that the state body of the association has already submitted to the idea of her national secretariat to throw behind any political party that features same religion candidates in her bid for the presidency.

According to him, the same religious candidates’ idea in a bid for the number one seat in Nigeria was capable of causing disunity among religious groups and evidence of negligence of other religions in the country.

“I am still wondering who has sold the idea of same religion candidates to the APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu.

“He has always claimed to be a leader with intelligence but his submission to the Muslim-Muslim ticket idea is proof that he lacks the intelligence to lead Nigeria.

“We can not vote for any candidate failing even at the early stage. We do not want a religious crisis in Nigeria, we are peace-loving people and we would continue to embrace peace and go against whoever has portrayed to be against the peace between religious groups in the country.

“Tinubu’s action proves that he doesn’t want the peace of this country and is a religious bigot who has been hiding his face in a certain cover but God has decided to expose him.

“The order of our national secretariat is our position. We would not support Tinubu, his decision is negligence to the entire Christians in the country and we would ensure that he doesn’t succeed in his journey of becoming Nigerian president.

“Tinubu’s Muslim- Muslim ticket decision is an idea to tell the entire world that there are no Christians in Nigeria, and is an idea that is coming to divide the country so, we would not allow it flow”. The CAN Chairman declared.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend….2023 We’ll go by

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital….2023 We’ll go by