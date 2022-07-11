Labour Party candidate, Lasun Yusuf, escapes death as gunmen attack residence in Osun

The Labour Party gubernatorial candidate for the July 16th governorship election, Hon Lasun Yusuf escaped being killed in the early hours of the day by yet-to-be-identified gunmen who launched an attack on his residence in his hometown in Ilobu of Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun state.

Information on the attack still remains cloudy as at the time of filing this report. But sources hinted that the gunmen stormed his residence around 2.00 a.m of the day but were vehemently resisted by his security guards who engaged them in a fierce battle.

When contacted, his media aide, Mr Oyewole Oladimeji confirmed the incident.

Meanwhile, Lasun, on a radio programme in Osogbo on Monday, openly alleged that the attack on his house was organised by the Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, who was intent on eliminating him from the gubernatorial race.

But the press secretary to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, Ismail Omipidan, has said that Lasun Yusuf, the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in the Osun gubernatorial election, is no threat to his principal’s second term ambition.

Omipidan stated that since there were security personnel attached to him, the attack should have been repelled successfully.

“If we are to carry out an attack, it would have been on the PDP who are attacking our people. But for the fact that they have been attacking our people, we have never made any attempt to go on a reprisal.

“Why would anyone want to come after Lasun? Lasun is no threat to Mr governor. We are not after any citizen of Osun State, let alone Lasun Yusuff.

“It is not only that my principal does not know anything about the attack but I am doubtful of the claim being made by Honourable Lasun Yusuff.





“Lasun should stop painting a picture as if there is tension in the state. We all know there is no tension in Osun,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi while responding to questions on the attack on Twitter stated that “I have asked Osun command to investigate this as urgent as possible. The DPO of the area has visited the scene, while we expect the command to react to this too.”