SOS to Oyo State governor

I write this open letter to our amiable Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, to kindly look into the case of the unpaid benefits of my late wife, Mrs Margaret Kikelomo Olu-Olaniran, who died in active service as a principal, St David’s Junior School, Kudeti, Ibadan, in 2014 at the age of 59, barely one year to her retirement.

As the husband and next of kin to the deceased, I have submitted all necessary documents to the Ministry of Establishment since February 24, 2016.

All efforts so far to collect the outstanding gratuity has yielded no fruitful results.

At 70, I feel so unhappy that nothing has been done on the issue even after writing a letter through the office of the Head of Service to the governor in the year 2020.

I have reached out to the governor’s office through WhatsApp, but the only message I got from the governor’s special assistant on news media was that I should present evidence of illness in order to be considered on compassionate grounds. Even as I write, one of my late wife’s relations, who is one of those to benefit from the gratuity, is down with a terminal illness but there is no money to take her to hospital for treatment.

I plead with Engineer Makinde to look into this issue as you has been good to retirees in Oyo State. God bless you sir.

Olaniran Oluyinka, 08033683466.

 

