WACOT Rice signs 4-year partnership deal with Kebbi Beach Soccer Association

WACOT Rice Limited, the leading rice processing company and member of Tropical  General  Investments  (TGI)  Group, has signed a four-year sponsorship deal with Kebbi Beach Soccer Association.

The Kebbi  Beach  Club  (Kebbi  Fishers), owned by the Kebbi Beach Soccer Association, is Africa’s foremost beach soccer club.

The sponsorship deal with  WACOT  Rice  Ltd  as  the  official  Food  Partner  is  a  boost  for  the growth of beach soccer and, ultimately, youth development in Nigeria.

Last year, WACOT Rice sponsored Kebbi Fishers to the World Winners’Cup  in Antalya,  Turkey,  organised  by  Beach  Soccer  Worldwide,  the global governing body under FIFA responsible for Beach Soccer.

Commenting on the partnership, the Chairman of WACOT Rice, Farouk Gumel, said the company was pleased with the progress made by Kebbi Fishers in the past three years, including their outing in Turkey. It is this performance  that  led  WACOT  to  enter  the four-year  sponsorship agreement.

“In  our  operations,  we  always  ensure  that we  create  avenues  for the Nigerian youth to thrive. Kebbi Beach Soccer Association, through Kebbi Fishers, has grown and received accolades across the continent. They have put Kebbi on the map. We are immensely proud of them and remain committed to supporting them to grow,” Gumel said.

Also  speaking,  the  Chairman  of  Kebbi  Beach  Soccer  Association, Mahmud Hadejia, thanked WACOT Rice and TGI Group for their support for Kebbi Fishers and commitment to sports development in Nigeria.

Hadejia, who is also President of the African Beach Soccer Union and Coordinator of the Nigeria Beach Soccer League, said beach soccer in the  country  has  received  another  boost  with  the  sponsorship from WACOT Rice.

WACOT Rice Limited is a member of the Tropical General Investments(TGI) Group, a global conglomerate with most of its investments based in emerging markets.

TGI’s investments focus on driving inclusivity and value addition using locally sourced raw materials, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and a highly skilled workforce to produce world-class products consumed locally and exported to global markets.

 


