SON adopts 168 new standards within 2 years

The Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) has disclosed that over 168 new standards were approved for the agency in 2020 for a period of two years.

Speaking on Wednesday in Abuja, the Director General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim said in order to “demonstrate its desire for a more effective standardization process, the Federal Government introduced the first ever Nigerian National Standardisation Strategy (NNSS) 2020 – 2022 as part of its economic diversification policy.

“The strategy, which was developed by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), is designed to identify priority areas to focus on, based on national needs assessment.

“The SON Governing Council recently approved 168 new Standards for publication and dissemination to various sectors of the nation’s economy in furtherance of the ongoing economic diversification policy”.

He further stated that “presently, SON is structured to lead every process that surrounds the preparation of standards relating to products, measurements, materials, and processes among others, and their promotion at the national, regional, and international levels.

“Working within the provisions of the Enabling Act, SON under my leadership, SON has been able to, through the Standards Council, designate, establish, and approve standards in respect of metrology, materials, commodities, structures, and processes for the certification of products in commerce and industry throughout Nigeria.”

Salim also revealed that the agency got the approval for over 213 new Nigeria Industrial standards for stakeholders/industry use and economic growth from the governing council.

SON is celebrating her 50 years of existence and is praising her contribution’s to controlling the quality and standards of products that are imported or produced in Nigeria.

“To mark our golden jubilee, we have put together, a historical compendium of the last 50 years of our evolutionary journey as a regulatory Authority. This celebration is a moment of stock-taking and introspection with a view to charting the course of our giant strides into the future.”

SON is a member of international constellations of standards regulators such as the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

