Social media reacts to unveiling of new naira notes

By Adam Mosadioluwa

Some Nigerians on social media have reacted differently to the unveiling of the new 200, 500, and 1,000 naira notes by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari unveiled the new currency notes on Wednesday, November 23, before the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

This is coming after the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, had in October announced a naira redesign policy for 200, 500, and 1,000 notes respectively.

The release of the newly redesigned notes has however continued to generate different reactions from Nigerians on social media. 

Reacting to the development on Twitter, a former lawmaker who represented Kaduna central senatorial district, Shehu Sani wrote, “If it’s Naira colour, the CBN should have just engaged Snapchat.”

Another user, @Temidun_ tweeted, “They must be kidding me with this tye and dye colour, this is looking like a fake version of the current note, I hope this won’t lead to more fake notes.”

“Na People wey dey do organic soap do this Naira Note,” @DannySalami3 tweeted.

@ManlikeJoa wrote: “Thank you CBN, I don’t need to deposit my old notes, I just coloured them at home and use.”

@Northerner0 wrote: “I don’t know why Nigerians are busy mocking the new redesigned #Naira notes. We have used the same colour pattern before on ₦10, ₦20 and ₦50. I see nothing funny in mocking it, just embrace the change and move on. What’s done can’t be undone.”

The newly unveiled naira notes are expected to be in circulation from December 15, 2022.

 

