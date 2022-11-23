Iron rod dealers, SON partner to curb production, distribution of substandard products

The Iron Rod and Steel Dealers Employers Association Union of Nigeria (IRSDEUN) have commended the proactiveness of the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) in fighting against production and distribution of substandard steel products in Nigeria.

The commendation came following a moral persuasion applied by SON, to complement its enforcement actions against suspected producers of substandard steel products, all in a bid to curb the production of substandard steel and its attendant consequences.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Wednesday, the national president of IRSDEUN, Chief Gbenga Awoyale, said, “IRSDEUN is confident in the commitment SON is exhibiting in recent times to put a permanent stop to the production and distribution of substandard steel products in Nigeria and we are assuring them of our continued partnership to achieve this patriotic objective.

“Recently, apart from setting up a task force to monitor the quality of steel productions, we are glad that SON invited suspects in the trade of producing substandard products to speak to them, more like moral suasion and note of warning against such unsafe production. We are hopeful that this would yield positive results.

“However, as an industry player, IRSDEUN noted that some of these culprits in the act of manufacturing substandard steel products are so desperate and have the tendency to connive with saboteurs at SON, to enable them to continue substandard production. Unfortunately, those involved in this ungodly act are some of the biggest iron rod and steel manufacturers in Nigeria”, he said.

“As a trade Union, we want to reaffirm our readiness and commitment to partnering with SON in carrying out its activities as watchdogs over these usual suspects, most of whom are foreign-owned companies. They can connive with officials of SON to sabotage this noble effort, hence, the need for us to join hands and rescue Nigeria from the probable destructions and loss of lives associated with substandard steel for building and construction.

“Day or night, we are ready to work with SON to ensure nobody endangers the lives of our people through the production and distribution of substandard steels, all in a bid to make excessive profits. We shall continue to ensure strict monitoring and compliance with international best manufacturing practices. We can’t afford to continue losing lives to building collapse”, he added.

Chief Awoyale also said that the union had been at the forefront of the war against substandard steel products, adding that its partnership with SON has led to the apprehension of some producers of substandard steel products and the prevention of the same from circulation in the country.

“The union in June 2021 gave intelligence to the SON which led to the sealing of some steel production factories found culpable of manufacturing substandard steel products”, he said.

