Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has approved the appointment of a Governing Council for Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam, Anambra.
The new Council, assembled with a focus on excellence, integrity, and strategic leadership, will provide guidance and oversight for the continued growth and development of the state-owned university.
The members of the new Council include the following: Professor Chidi ODINKALU (Pro-Chancellor/Chairman), Chief (Mrs) Ifeoma EKWUEME, Amb. Bianca ODUMEGWU-OJUKWU, Chief Christopher NDUBUISI, HRH Oranu Chris CHIDUME.
The appointment was contained in a statement signed and made available to Journalists in Awka, on Tuesday by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime.
ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now
Abuja doctor reveals unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!