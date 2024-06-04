Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has approved the appointment of a Governing Council for Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam, Anambra.

The new Council, assembled with a focus on excellence, integrity, and strategic leadership, will provide guidance and oversight for the continued growth and development of the state-owned university.

The members of the new Council include the following: Professor Chidi ODINKALU (Pro-Chancellor/Chairman), Chief (Mrs) Ifeoma EKWUEME, Amb. Bianca ODUMEGWU-OJUKWU, Chief Christopher NDUBUISI, HRH Oranu Chris CHIDUME.

The appointment was contained in a statement signed and made available to Journalists in Awka, on Tuesday by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime.

