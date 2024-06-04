A Liquefied Natural Gas LNG truck ladened with product, on Tuesday, reportedly overturned and exploded in a blaze at the Obiri Ikwerre flyover in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, close to Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Eyewitnesses stated that the incident happened around 9:30 am in the morning while the truck was negotiating the interchange.

Eyewitnesses reported that the truck burst into flames, exploding in a fiery blaze.

Fortunately, no lives were lost as the driver managed to escape unhurt. According to the witnesses, the driver was able to flee the scene before the explosion occurred.

Residents were forced to run for safety after being rattled by the unusual sounds which many mistook for dynamite or other strong explosive.

Sources said the explosion was so powerful that it shattered windows of nearby houses and caused vibrations in surrounding areas, with some residents around Rumuosi and Ozuoba reporting smashed windows and feeling the vibrations.

Fire fighters were later mobilised to the scene to put out the fire and saved the head of the tanker as well as the trunk from being gutted by the fire.

Eye witnesses also reported that intersections of the flyover leading to the scene of the incident were condoned off as security agencies were seen diverting traffic towards to alternative routes.

They said, miraculously, no casualties were reported, However, security personnel were seen on the ground warding off suspected scavengers who attempted to capitalize on the chaos to steal parts from the wreckage.

Official reports from authorities were being expected as at the time of sending this report.

