A member of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Dr. Wellington Osadolor, has expressed confidence in PDP Governorship flagbearer, Dr. Asuen Ighodalo, saying that Ighodalo has the capacity to transform the state in terms of development.

Osadolor who made the assertion while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune noted that the combination of Asue Ighodalo and Barr. Osarodion Ogie represents the future of the state.

He said: “The duo of Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie represents a potent combination for the future development of Edo State.

“Asue Ighodalo, a renowned lawyer and businessman, possesses an extensive influence that spans across various sectors of the Nigerian and global economies.

“His reputation as a strategic thinker and an effective leader makes him an invaluable asset for driving investment and economic growth in Edo state.

“With Ighodalo’s deep understanding of economic dynamics and his vast knowledge in networking, he is well-positioned to attract significant investments to the state, creating opportunities for sustainable development”, he posited.

According to the Secretary of Oredo Local Government Council in Edo state, the PDP candidates’ credentials and standing in the business community are expected to draw substantial influx of investors into the state.

He maintained that Ighodalo’s established capacity to build and influence successful ventures offers a promise of stability and profitability that is highly attractive to investors.

“Complementing Ighodalo’s economic prowess is Barrister Osarodion Ogie, a distinguished lawyer and adept politician. Ogie’s legal expertise and political savvy are crucial in ensuring a balanced and stable governance framework.

“This partnership is poised to drive the state towards greater heights, ensuring that Obaseki’s legacy of good works is not only preserved but also amplified.

“Edo State stands at a critical juncture, needing continuous development to build on the foundation laid by Governor Godwin Obaseki. Obaseki’s achievements in various sectors speak volumes about his dedication to the state’s progress”, he concluded.

