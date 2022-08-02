Sokoto commissioner dumps PDP for APC 

The hits of defections has hit the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State as a serving Commissioner in the administration of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Sunday defected from the PDP to APC.

The serving cabinet member who untill his defection was the state Commissioner for Careers and Security Matters in in Sokoto state, Col. Garba Moyi Isa (rtd) defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing lack of transparency in the PDP.

This defection is coming barely 24 hours after the council chairman of Tangaza local government, Salihu Bashar Kalanjine, also defect from PDP to APC.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant on New Media Senator Aliyu Wamakko, Bashar Abubakar and made available to newsmen in the state. The statement said Moyi, a retired colonel, confirmed that he dumped the PDP over alleged lack of transparency and accountability by Tambuwal administration.

According to the statement, Moyi is proud to associate himself with Wamakko’s quality leadership, which he said, he would contribute in the Senator’s giant efforts, while “announcing his resignation as member of ruling the PDP and that of the State Executive Council.

Speaking in his remarks while receiving Moyi, the leader of APC and former governor of Sokoto State, Aliyu Wamakko enjoined the former Commissioner to be steadfast in campaigning towards the victory of APC in Sokoto East Senatorial District and the state at large in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Moyi was accompanied to Wamakko’s Sokoto residence by the APC deputy governorship candidate, Idris Muhammad Gobir; APC senatorial candidate, Ibrahim Lamido Isa and the House of Representatives candidate, Abdulkadir Jelani Danbuga as well as APC chairman of Sabon Birni local government area, Yawale Sarkin Baki.

Efforts to get the reaction of the state government was not successful as calls put through to the state Commissioner for information, Isa Bajini Galadanci, was not answered as at the time of filling this report.

