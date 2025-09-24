Sokoto APC endorses Gov Aliyu for second term

…hails Wamakko as party pillar

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State has thrown its weight behind Governor Ahmed Aliyu for a second term, unanimously adopting him as the party’s sole candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

Announcing the decision, APC Chairman in the state, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida, praised Aliyu’s performance in office and declared that the governor had earned the party’s “right of first refusal.”

“Governor Aliyu is a worthy ambassador of our party. In less than two years, he has achieved what his predecessor couldn’t in eight. He is not just cleaning up the mess left behind — he is transforming Sokoto State,” Achida said.

He cited major strides in water supply, education, infrastructure, civil service welfare, and security as proof of Aliyu’s impact, insisting that no other aspirant could rival his record.

While endorsing Aliyu, Achida also paid glowing tribute to Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, describing him as the pillar of Sokoto politics and the architect of APC’s enduring dominance in the state.

“Wamakko is not only a political leader but also a humanitarian and father figure to millions. His unmatched generosity, wisdom, and grassroots connection remain the backbone of APC in Sokoto,” he said.

Achida assured party members that the Wamakko–Aliyu partnership would continue to deliver stability, development, and prosperity to the people of Sokoto beyond 2027.

