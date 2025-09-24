Why Tinubu’s govt continues borrowing despite increased revenue — FIRS boss

The Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, has defended the borrowing policy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, insisting that borrowing remains a necessary component of the national budget.

Adedeji made this known during a recent press session in Abuja, where he explained that loans are not an indication of economic weakness but part of a deliberate financial strategy.

“What is the component of a budget of a country? So you have your expenditure, you have your revenue, and you have your loan in all budgets.

“So if my expenditure for this year is 100,000 and my plan is that 80 will be from my revenue and I will borrow 20, and I’ve done revenue of 90 and I’m borrowing according to what I have in my budget of borrowing 10, what is the problem in that?” he asked.

The FIRS boss argued that borrowing is central to sustaining growth and development, noting that banks and government loans play a key role in economic stability.

“Another thing people should understand is that borrowing is not a problem. Don’t forget that banks are part of our economic ecosystem. There is no country or individual in the world that does not support banks. Don’t forget that government borrows from banks. It is from that interest they pay their salary. It is from the salary that the bank pays that they pay taxes to the state government. It is from this profit, the difference between deposit and lending, that gives them profit that I collect.”

According to him, the administration’s borrowings are not targeted at recurrent expenditure but at projects that guarantee long-term value.

“So when you say you go for lending, what anybody, anywhere, should understand is that you go for sustainability. And that is why you see when Mr. President or the Minister of Finance speaks, have you ever heard the Minister of Finance say that he’s borrowing to pay salary or to do anything?

“Why do you do it? I’ll give you a typical example. Look at this structure that we are in. Imagine that it had not been built the year it was built. How much would it cost today? So you borrow in order to beat the higher cost in the future as well.”

He further explained that borrowing aligns with business principles, especially in funding infrastructure that will serve generations.

“Secondly, you borrow because of what we call matching concepts in business, especially when you have continuity. Anything that I will use that will go beyond my lifetime, why do I need to use my own time to do it? So when you borrow to do roads and you collect taxes in the future from anybody that is using that road to pay their own fair share, it makes sense.”

Adedeji stressed that borrowing should not be viewed as an aberration but as a vital tool for national growth.

“So when you see we borrow, it is part of an economic plan. Any company or any country that will grow has to borrow because it is part of the ecosystem of a viable nation. So when those people that are just continual economists say they borrow, they do this, I look at them.

“And you will see that as much as you invite me, sometimes you look at those people that want to engage you and ask, do they really ask the right questions, or do they even understand? Or are they also downloading what people are downloading on WhatsApp and asking questions?”

Responding to criticisms of the government’s revenue drive, he maintained that loans obtained by the Tinubu administration are within the limits of what was approved by the National Assembly.

“So when Mr. President said we are doing well in revenue and people ask why we are borrowing, is borrowing not part of the budget we submitted to the National Assembly? Is it not what is approved? Are we borrowing outside what is approved? But you know, most of them find it difficult to just check what goes on.”

