Air Peace attributes Heathrow, Gatwick breakthrough to UK govt’s backing

Air Peace has credited its approval to operate scheduled flights from Nigeria into both London Gatwick and Heathrow Airports to the support of the United Kingdom Government.

The Chairman of Air Peace, Dr Allen Onyema, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Onyema described the achievement as remarkable, noting that it had taken seven years for any Nigerian airline to secure such access. He emphasized the resilience of the airline and the backing it received from the UK.

He applauded the British Deputy High Commissioner for Lagos, Jonny Baxter, describing him as “a diplomat par excellence”.

Onyema said Baxter’s fairness and commitment were instrumental in ensuring that Air Peace received everything required to commence its operations in the United Kingdom.

“Jonny Baxter embodies the principle of live and let live. He gave us every support needed to commence our UK operations.

“It was due to his efforts and the open-mindedness of the UK authorities that we can proudly say today that Air Peace’s problem is no longer the UK. The UK loves Air Peace, and Air Peace loves the UK in return,” Onyema stated.

He noted that the UK government’s invitation to commence London Heathrow flights, alongside Heathrow Airport’s plan to host a welcome party for Air Peace, came as a pleasant surprise.

According to him, “the UK government even requested that we forward names of those attending so they could make the necessary arrangements.

“This shows the extent to which they have welcomed us, and we are profoundly grateful to the UK government, the Civil Aviation Authorities, and the people of the UK for the remarkable hospitality they have extended to Air Peace.”

Onyema explained that the introduction of flights from Abuja to both Gatwick and Heathrow was aimed at easing travel for passengers from Northern Nigeria. He urged travellers to patronise Air Peace for flights to London Heathrow.

He also appealed to Nigerian government officials to show patriotism by flying with Air Peace and other Nigerian carriers operating internationally.

“Our airlines offer competitive fares and seamless service. Supporting them means strengthening Nigeria’s economy and projecting our national pride,” he concluded.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





