So-Safe arrests two kidnap suspects, rescues victim in Ogun

The Ogun State-owned security outfit, Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps (So-Safe Corps) got two kidnap suspects arrested in the early hours of Wednesday, securing the release of a kidnap victim, Mr Seyi Olorunsogo.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the victim was abducted in front of his house gate at Solu, Rounder, Abeokuta.

Confirming the suspects’ arrest and freedom regained by the victim, the So-Safe state commander, Dr Soji Ganzallo said that the victim was initially kidnapped with his wife, but surrendered himself and pleaded that his wife be set free, to which the abductors agreed.

Speaking through the office of the Corps’ Director of Information and Public Relations, ACC Moruf Yusuf, the commander said that the kidnappers thereafter went through the bush at Onigbedu, Ewekoro, in Ifo Local Government Area where they met a hunter, Mr Francis Oke who was there to kill bush animals.

Ganzallo said that they kidnapped the hunter, but he used his vast knowledge of the routes in the bush to escape from them.

The commander explained further that it was the hunter who reported the matter to the So-Safe Corps, prompting the officers to proceed on a rescue and arrest mission, in collaboration with more hunters.

The joint operation led to the combing of the bush, and in the process, one of the Corps’ officers was shot by the kidnappers.





However, two of the kidnappers, who gave their names as Umoru and Aliu, were arrested while four others escaped. A gun was also recovered from the arrested kidnappers.

Umoru was said to be a Kwara State indigene while Aliu hailed from Kebbi State.

“The wounded officer was responding to treatment,” the Commander stated.

Ganzallo said that the So-Safe officers and hunters were still combing the bush surrounding the area where the kidnappers were sighted, assuring that they would be captured and brought to book.

He added that the suspects, the victim and the recovered gun had been transferred to Ewekoro Divisional Police Headquarters of Ogun State Police Command for further investigation and subsequent prosecution.