Effects of too much protein

For many people especially those on a diet, fats, oils and carbohydrates are seen as the enemies of healthy living and a banging body while protein is categorised as the good element for healthy diet. Indeed, many put proteins on the same level with vegetables and fruits.

This is not surprising considering nutrition experts have identified protein as an essential nutrient for strong bones, muscles and skin as well as being responsible for a lot of chemical reactions that ensure the body functions at its best.

People eat high-protein diets in the hopes of losing weight or toning up. Can it now be said that there is no side effects to consuming protein in large quantities all the time without moderation?

Researches have reported that there is no benefit to consuming more protein than recommended as increased consumption dis not reveal any significant improvement on athletic performance but will only cause minimal muscle gain in healthy adults who get involved in resistance exercise training.

Experts have said that eating too much protein will do more harm than good in healthy individuals because it often compromises fiber, carbohydrates and other necessary nutrients.

Eating too much protein for a prolonged period of time can cause trouble for the kidneys, liver and bones; it can also increase the risk of heart disease and cancer.

Signs that you are eating too much protein regularly are many, it includes;

Frequent urination: Kidneys can only process so much protein at once, so the waste from the protein that is broken down may build up, causing frequent urination.

Excess waste buildup from eating too much protein creates a much more acidic environment, causing the urge to pee all the time. Increased acid production over time may also cause problems in the bones and liver.

Though a high-protein diet may give the tone up for summer or get one to a aspired weight goal, it also contributes to having a bad unexplainable low mood.

High protein, low-fat diets may increase the risk of depression in healthy adults while low carbohydrate diet might also be associated with anxiety, depression and stress.

Frequent constipation: High-protein diets are often low in fiber, especially when main protein sources are animal products that can wreak havoc on the digestive system. Fiber helps move everything along the intestines, and it can only be found in plant-based foods, including whole grains, legumes, vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds.

When weight creeps back, when there is consumption of high-protein diet which isn›t sustainable because it can lead to food cravings and less energy.

Everyday fatigue: Even for people that sleep eight hours of sleep daily, eating too much protein can still leave the body tired for several reasons.

Sometimes, people may suffer from bad breathe especially when they are on a keto diet

Eating too much protein may do more harm than good to the health.