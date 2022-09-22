Six dead, eight missing as boat capsizes on Benue river

Six dead bodies were recovered from the boat that capsized in the river around Fada village in the Guma local government area of Benue State.

The boat which had 40 passengers on board was said to be conveying passengers from Guma local government area to the Buruku council all in Benue State before it capsized at Fada village in Guma LGA.

Twenty-six people were said to have been recovered while a search is on for the remaining eight people.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene said that efforts were being made to recover the eight people.

Anene said in a statement, “On 20/9/2022 at 1300hrs a boat conveying forty person’s from Guma LGA to Buruku LGA for business capsized in the river around Fada village, Guma LGA.

“Combined efforts of the police and fishermen in the area lead to the rescue of twenty-six (26) persons who were taken to hospital for treatment, six (6) corpses have been recovered while a search for the remaining eight (8) persons is ongoing.

The Police spokesperson conveyed the condolence message of the Command, CP. Wale Abass with the families and friends of the dead.

The statement advised travellers who choose water transport to employ maximum safety measures while travelling on the water especially now that the volume of water is very high.

